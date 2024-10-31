Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JETMF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

