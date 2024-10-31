Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JETMF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
