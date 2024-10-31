Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FINX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 155,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,585. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $282.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

