GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

GDDY stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $146.68. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,868.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,571 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

