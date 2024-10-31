Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 187000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Goldcliff Resource Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of assets in Canada and the United States. It holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

