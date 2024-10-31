Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.94.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.56 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.22.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

