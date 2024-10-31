Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 5,075 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.8% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 302.9% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

