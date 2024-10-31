Golden State Equity Partners Sells 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KP Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in ASML by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in ASML by 97,001.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,665,000 after buying an additional 113,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $683.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $593.56 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $802.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $901.15.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.