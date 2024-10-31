Golden State Equity Partners Sells 508 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Dover were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Dover by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 75.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dover by 975.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 56.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $192.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

