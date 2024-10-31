Golden State Equity Partners Trims Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NUEM opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.