Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 136,129 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 96,533 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,738,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
