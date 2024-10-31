Goldstone Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

CALF stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

