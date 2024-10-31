Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $11.36 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,358,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

