Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $3.07 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

