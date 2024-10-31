Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,945,400 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 4,453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,586.7 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

GMGSF remained flat at $24.77 on Thursday. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

