Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,945,400 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 4,453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,586.7 days.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
GMGSF remained flat at $24.77 on Thursday. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.
Goodman Group Company Profile
