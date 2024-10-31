Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
Further Reading
