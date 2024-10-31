Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.