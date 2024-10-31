Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $65,830,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $3,089,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $245.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.50 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.05 and its 200 day moving average is $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.90.

View Our Latest Report on NXPI

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.