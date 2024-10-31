Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $7.20 on Thursday, hitting $68.95. 483,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.