Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $2.47 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Grin has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $7,664.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,373.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.93 or 0.00504518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00098344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00221434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00072548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

