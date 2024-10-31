Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,333,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 3,079,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.9 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 106,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

