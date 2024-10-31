Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,333,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 3,079,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.9 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 106,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.35.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
