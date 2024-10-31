Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,566,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 102,457,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,036.3 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Down 10.7 %

OTCMKTS:GNZUF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.