GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.68 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

