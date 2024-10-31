Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 4,694,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 691.5 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

