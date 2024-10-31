Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.97-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.57. 1,869,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,284. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,148.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,148.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,834. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

