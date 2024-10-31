Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $58.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1,848,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the previous session’s volume of 427,403 shares.The stock last traded at $32.53 and had previously closed at $33.80.

HRMY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

