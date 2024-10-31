Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,033,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 977,142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 609,971 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 538,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 408,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.79. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $8.20 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.