Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

HAYW opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,717 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

