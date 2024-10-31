HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 9,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 19,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.80.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 385.90% and a negative net margin of 978.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.
