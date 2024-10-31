HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 9,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 19,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 385.90% and a negative net margin of 978.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCW Biologics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company's stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

