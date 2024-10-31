H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.2 %
H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&E Equipment Services
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H&E Equipment Services
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.