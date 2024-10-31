H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.2 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

