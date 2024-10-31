Head-To-Head Contrast: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) versus Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF)

Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kambi Group and Rush Street Interactive”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kambi Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $801.55 million 3.04 -$18.31 million ($0.09) -120.22

Analyst Recommendations

Kambi Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kambi Group and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kambi Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 2 5 0 2.71

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Kambi Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kambi Group and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kambi Group N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -0.84% -12.45% -6.42%

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Kambi Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform. It also offers eSports subscriptions; and front end-based development platform services. Kambi Group plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

