Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -302.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 5,088,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,706. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

