Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp. Stock Performance

OTC:HLAN opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.56. Heartland BancCorp. has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $300.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Heartland BancCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Heartland BancCorp.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

