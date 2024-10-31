Helikon Investments Ltd Trims Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Helikon Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,986,433 shares during the period. YPF Sociedad Anónima comprises about 6.8% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $75,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $51,676,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 168,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 932,212 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 482,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,030. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

