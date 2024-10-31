Helium (HNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.89 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00009180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $8.89 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 170,472,132 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

