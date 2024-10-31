Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

