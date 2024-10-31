Herc (HRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Herc (NYSE: HRI) recently:

10/23/2024 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $178.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $210.35 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.48.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,424.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,880 shares of company stock worth $3,342,960 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Herc by 226.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Herc by 232.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 15,137.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

