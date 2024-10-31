Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 225,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 124,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.