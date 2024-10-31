Highline Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 218 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.18 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

