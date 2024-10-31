Highline Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 998 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,938 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,937,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

