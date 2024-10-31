HM Payson & Co. Has $17.17 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.30. 322,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,718. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.03 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

