HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,708 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $5,573,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 75.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $243.74. 189,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.42. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $188.75 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

