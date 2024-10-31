holoride (RIDE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,696.52

holoride (RIDE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. holoride has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $10,696.52 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0028235 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,857.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

