Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 673,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,352. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hope Bancorp
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.