Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.22 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.67). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.67), with a volume of 82,648 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.79) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.20) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSW
Hostelworld Group Stock Up 0.4 %
About Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.