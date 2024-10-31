Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.22 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.67). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.67), with a volume of 82,648 shares changing hands.

HSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.79) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.20) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

