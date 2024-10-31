H&R Block (HRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY25 guidance at $5.15-5.35 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRB opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. H&R Block has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,491.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

