HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HSBC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 317.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in HSBC by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.