Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at TD Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

