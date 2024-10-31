Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $296.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.66 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $283.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.75 and a 200 day moving average of $263.02.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,303 shares of company stock worth $42,024,385 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.