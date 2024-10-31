Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.62 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 63.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 233,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 69,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,144 shares of company stock worth $66,184,385. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

