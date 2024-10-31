Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $536,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.